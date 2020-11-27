Advertisement

Pandemic making Small Business Saturday even more vital

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 11:06 PM EST
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Small businesses have been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic, making this year’s Small Business Saturday more critical than ever.

Family-owned businesses were already fighting an uphill battle against big chains and online retailers before the pandemic, and this year they’ve faced unprecedented challenges with shutdowns and coronavirus-related restrictions.

Monica Evans owns Leander Blue Boutique in the Camayo Arcade in Ashland. She says it’s been extremely slow the past couple of weeks as coronavirus numbers in the state have risen.

“I’m just hoping this holiday season it picks back up again,” she said. “A lot of other businesses in the area have noticed a decrease in sales.”

She wants the public to know safety measures remain in place in stores like hers. She’s hoping Small Business Saturday marks a reversal of the recent sales slump.

“Small Business Saturday, especially here in the Camayo Arcade in Ashland, is usually one of our biggest sales days for the entire year, so we’re all just hoping and praying we still have a good turnout,” she said.

Nearby, a shop called Time Warp is faced with preparing for an annual shopping tradition where they hope to bring in a large number of customers while making sure they don’t get too close to each other.

Owner Earl Mollette says they’ll be limiting 12 customers in the store at a time.

“It’s been a rough year for a lot of small businesses,” Mollette said. “We’ve been lucky. We’ve stayed busy. We’ve done a lot of curbside service, and stuff like that that’s helped. I expect a big turnout this year.”

Mollette says they’ll be doing a large number of individual item sales.

According to a study, about three in four small business owners have said they need holiday spending to return to normal in order to stay in business in 2021.

