Ohio wide receiver Armond Scott decommits from Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While everyone was enjoying Thanksgiving day, three-star wide receiver Armond Scott announced he was de-committing from Kentucky.

Respect my decision 💯 pic.twitter.com/muEkie7wZE — Lil pone 💫 (@lilkuddy43) November 26, 2020

Scott is rated three-star recruit and is the nation’s No. 55 wide receiver, according to 247Sports. He had been committed to the Wildcats since May over offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Boston College, Wake Forest and Cincinnati.

The de-commitment drops the Cats back to 17 commits in the 2021 class and means they only have three commits now for the Buckeye State in the class.

