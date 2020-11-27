Advertisement

“Jeopardy!” releases prerecorded Thanksgiving message from Alex Trebek

On Thursday, the beloved show “Jeopardy!” released a prerecorded Thanksgiving message from former host Alex Trebek.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS/WVLT) - On Thursday, the beloved show “Jeopardy!” released a prerecorded Thanksgiving message from former host Alex Trebek.

Trebek, who was battling pancreatic cancer, passed away earlier in November.

In the prerecorded video, Trebek encourages viewers to “keep the faith.”

“In spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” Trebek said on the “Jeopardy!” set. “There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith; we’re gonna get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of this.”

CBS reports that Trebek’s final episodes will air the week of January 4, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in fatal Perry County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to follow safety guidelines for Thanksgiving as he reports more than 3,000 cases
Local Health Departments reported new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday
Gavel
Judge rules that Gov. Beshear’s guidelines halting in-person instruction at religious school violates First Amendment
The WYMT Weather Team put together a 30-minute special for the 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook.
Watch: 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook Special

Latest News

Nursing homes
Nursing homes and Thanksgiving: What’s different this year? 6 - November 26th, 2020
Murder
10 years later, still no answers in Perry County double murder 6 - November 26th, 2020
Forecast
Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6PM Forecast - November 26th, 2020
Got a Zoom invite? BBB says it could be a scam