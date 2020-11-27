“Jeopardy!” releases prerecorded Thanksgiving message from Alex Trebek

(CBS/WVLT) - On Thursday, the beloved show “Jeopardy!” released a prerecorded Thanksgiving message from former host Alex Trebek.

Trebek, who was battling pancreatic cancer, passed away earlier in November.

In the prerecorded video, Trebek encourages viewers to “keep the faith.”

High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/8OlpkSGi9r — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 26, 2020

“In spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful,” Trebek said on the “Jeopardy!” set. “There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith; we’re gonna get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of this.”

CBS reports that Trebek’s final episodes will air the week of January 4, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.