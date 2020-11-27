‘It’s a small experience’: Pikeville prepares for Shop Small Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the holiday shopping season in full swing, small businesses in Pikeville are preparing for Small Business Saturday.

Pikeville Main Street Program Director Minta Trimble said the local businesses are working to find ways to keep customers safe during the pandemic while also keeping their businesses operating.

“This year is so much more important. You know, we have lost so many small businesses, but we have also gained a lot here in downtown Pikeville,” Trimble said.

She said most of the stores downtown are happy to assist with curbside pick-up, adding that the city has placed new signage on parking spaces for that purpose. But added that one of the perks of shopping small is avoiding large crowds, especially on Shop Small Saturday.

“You don’t want to go to a mall. You want that special present that maybe is handmade from one of our places downtown. You know, you can guarantee that it’s a small experience, so you won’t have to fight the crowds.” she said. “You can just look around and see that they’re ready. They’re ready for you to come in. You know, mask up. Be safe. But, you know, they still have so many great specials and so welcoming to everyone.”

According to Trimble, supporting local shops is more important now than ever.

“It is so important. So important. All this money goes back into the community. It supports your efforts and our efforts to make sure that you have a better quality of life,” said Trimble. “People that live here and work here, they know that whatever we do they can see as a benefit from our small businesses.”

She said the Main Street Program created a Local Loot Program to incentivize shopping local, entering shoppers into a drawing for one of five $200 giveaways. Shoppers are entered into the drawing once for every $10 they spend in stores from Saturday through December 19.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.