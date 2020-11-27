Healthcare centers see increase in COVID-19 testing following Thanksgiving

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After families hosted, gathered, and enjoyed a nice holiday meal, health practitioners at Primary Care of Eastern Kentucky say their schedules are getting hectic.

“We’ve not seen a significant increase in a total number of positives so far today, but we’re seeing a lot of people come in for testing,” APRN Nurse Practitioner Jeff Fugate said.

Nurses said that some of the tests are taken out or precaution while others are being recommended to do so.

“It could be anything from (they) traveled out of state, or a lot of times work requirements,” Fugate said. “If they did do different things for the holiday, some of the employers are requiring testing, enabling (them) to go back to work the following day.”

Fugate said that he understands the public’s worry, but that they emphasize convenience by explaining each step of the drive-thru procedure before taking new patients.

“We do a little education and try to be able to explain, we’ll get the test, we’ll get the results and just kind of hold for 12 hours,” Fugate said. “And we can have their results back to them.”

Performing regular COVID-19 testing comes with a certain level of anxiety, but Fugate said that he and his team members are trying their best to help aid others during this pandemic.

“That makes the attitudes a lot better and makes it easier to be able to come to work and be able to feel like we’re going to be able to take care of the patients and not be able to be concerned or growling about things that we can’ control,” Fugate said.

