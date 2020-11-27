Governor Beshear announces that Thanksgiving Day saw the highest new number of COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth for Thursday and Friday.

For Thursday, the governor announced 3,870 new cases and 32 new deaths in Kentucky.

This marks the new highest amount of daily cases reported, and the second-highest number of daily deaths.

Governor Beshear headed a warning to shoppers planning to get ready for the Holidays with the following statement, “These new case reports are truly alarming. Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up,” said Governor Beshear. “Wash your hands, stay six feet apart from other shoppers and wear a mask at all times. Now is the time we need everyone to buckle down, stay strong and stop this surge in cases.”

The positivity rate rose to 8.94%

Friday, the governor announced 1,747 new cases and 4 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate is now at 8.85%.

At least 171,755 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,871.

27,866 people have recovered from the virus and 2,734,137 Kentuckians have received tests.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

