Advertisement

Fire department kicks off Christmas lights display

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the fourth year in a row, the Grayson Fire Department is hoping to make the season brighter for its community with a big Christmas light display at their station.

They say they’ve spent close to $50,000 on the display, which they’ve gotten through fundraising.

The light display can be seen every night through New Year’s Eve from 6 to 11 p.m.

Last winter, firefighters dressed as Buddy the Elf and the Grinch would go around town starting pillow fights with random people.

Since health experts frown on that sort of thing during a pandemic, this year Buddy and the Grinch are riding around town on a tandem bicycle, sparking a lot of double-takes and grins.

Grayson firefighters also recently spotted a 17-foot tree along the AA highway, so of course they dug it up, roots and all, and tied it on top of their Clark Griswold car.

You can tune your car radio to 88.1 FM to listen in to the music that plays along with the light display.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to follow safety guidelines for Thanksgiving as he reports more than 3,000 cases
Bethany Cemetery is where the 77-year-old was attacked.
77-year-old woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Schools and coronavirus.
Gov. Beshear responds to CDC director’s comments about schools
Man dies in fatal Perry County crash
Local Health Departments reported new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Weekend Forecast: Beautiful Black Friday, rain chances return Sunday night
Firefighters are hoping to help spread Christmas cheer.
Grayson Fire Department kicks off Christmas lights display
A WKU junior is counting his blessings this Thanksgiving
View from the Hill: Paralyzed student counting his blessings
File photo
Will you get a second stimulus check before December 31?