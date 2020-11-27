Fire department kicks off Christmas lights display

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - For the fourth year in a row, the Grayson Fire Department is hoping to make the season brighter for its community with a big Christmas light display at their station.

They say they’ve spent close to $50,000 on the display, which they’ve gotten through fundraising.

The light display can be seen every night through New Year’s Eve from 6 to 11 p.m.

Last winter, firefighters dressed as Buddy the Elf and the Grinch would go around town starting pillow fights with random people.

Since health experts frown on that sort of thing during a pandemic, this year Buddy and the Grinch are riding around town on a tandem bicycle, sparking a lot of double-takes and grins.

Grayson firefighters also recently spotted a 17-foot tree along the AA highway, so of course they dug it up, roots and all, and tied it on top of their Clark Griswold car.

You can tune your car radio to 88.1 FM to listen in to the music that plays along with the light display.

