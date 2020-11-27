Advertisement

COVID-19 has families feeling isolated this Thanksgiving

The holidays are fast-approaching and some may be on the fence about large family gatherings...
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many families are choosing to spend Thanksgiving alone this year with immediate members of their household only.

13 News spoke with two families today who say we should, “count our blessings” this holiday season in hopes they can celebrate together next year.

“Our family for as long as I can remember, we’ve always celebrated Thanksgiving together. Our family isn’t too big, but you know, we have grandparents on both sides. And we have, you know, cousins and uncles. And this year we’re not doing any event, it’s just our family of four.,” said Tyler Binkley.

“In Thanksgivings past. It’s like we could go out, we could do anything, we could go anywhere. You always had a lot of people that you could go and visit. And now you’ve got to stay in, you can’t go visit. It’s very important that they get the vaccine that they get this going. Because I would love to be able to see my friends and family,” said Michelle Phillippi.

“One of the things to feel normal at our house. So we do is like this morning, we watched the tape, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, it wasn’t the same, but that’s one thing that we did do and just had that sense of normalcy. You know, we’ve, we’re still cooking a Thanksgiving meal in our immediate home,” said Binkley.

“It’s very important that you have people around you at all times, just to make sure that you’re still feeling in the spirit. I don’t feel like this is Christmas coming either. I feel like this is just another day that’s coming because it doesn’t feel like you can go out and celebrate,” said Phillippi.

“We just count our blessings. You know, count the blessings that God has blessed us with this year. And focus on the good,” said Binkley.

“Count your blessings and count your don’t count your burdens. Count your blessings,” said Phillippi.

