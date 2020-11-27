Black Friday in-person shopping starts slow in Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanksgiving has come and gone and now it’s time to start checking off your Christmas list.

Black Friday shopping has begun, but the pandemic has brought some changes to the normally busy day at the stores.

Several stores, including the JCPenny in Pikeville, opened at 5 a.m. The retailer, along with several others, have offered their Black Friday sales for the last week, and even longer, hoping to limit store traffic.

We talked to general manager Sheena Adams and she says they are expecting more online sales this year due to COVID-19. She adds the store is safe, with masks required at all times and capacity limited to 297 people.

“You will see it’s going to take a little bit longer to get through the lines because we do clean before each customer. Every time a customer comes up to the counters we do clean the registers, the pin pads the counters and then we’ve got the shields in front of the registers,” said Adams.

Only a few people were outside the store when it opened this morning.

Tracey Jones from Letcher County says she has been going Black Friday shopping since she can remember. It has been a family tradition. This year, she said it was sad to see any lines in the normally packed stores.

“I’ve already been to Walmart. Checked out in 15 minutes. Never ever has that ever happened. You wait outside usually it’s an hour waiting to check out I mean craziness. I couldn’t believe it. I guess everyone is scared,” Jones said.

Adams said she does not know what to expect this year, but is excited for the hustle and bustle of Black Friday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.