Advertisement

‘Actually it was pretty easy:’ Long lines and chaos not an issue for Black Friday shoppers this year

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today marks the official start to the Christmas shopping season and shoppers and stores were ready this morning.

But if you were expecting pandemonium, long lines, and a rush to pick up the hottest gifts in store on Black Friday, then 2020 threw you another curveball.

Black Friday shoppers Ann and Maddie Morrow say they walked right into the Fayette Mall this morning. They say they’ve been Black Friday shoppers for years, but it’s never been this easy.

“It wasn’t a ton different. I mean honestly it’s kind of quiet in there. We’ve never been to Black Friday when it’s been this slow, so yeah, actually it was pretty easy,” Ann Morrow said.

Sarah Robinson, Fayette Mall’s senior marketing director, says they expected this.

“While we don’t have the long lines that we would usually have for the big doorbusters early in the morning we have lots of people here just to shop these great deals we have and I think we’ll see more people spread out their shopping through the day on Black Friday this year rather than the big rush in the morning,” Robinson said.

Robinson says these deals are also starting earlier and lasting longer, meaning less of a crush to get shopping in, and giving employees a chance to disinfect, wipe down and manage CDC guidelines better.

Officials at Fayette Mall say they’re doing everything they can to try to make this a safe shopping experience for everyone who comes out. They’re trying to sanitize high touch areas, trying to enforce social distancing and making sure people wear masks as well.

Robinson says no matter how different Black Friday 2020 looks, there’s one thing even the pandemic can’t take away.

“I’ve been here on Thanksgiving night before and I’ve been here now at 7 a.m. on Black Friday and the thing that always catches me is the joy and the kickoff of the holiday season. For many people, this is the beginning of the Christmas season, so there is a lot of joy and a lot of spirit in the air and it’s infectious and makes people excited,” Robinson said.

Let the countdown to Christmas begin!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to follow safety guidelines for Thanksgiving as he reports more than 3,000 cases
Bethany Cemetery is where the 77-year-old was attacked.
77-year-old woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Schools and coronavirus.
Gov. Beshear responds to CDC director’s comments about schools
Man dies in fatal Perry County crash
Six arrested in Laurel County
Six arrested in Laurel County on drug and stolen property charges

Latest News

Officials with Primary Care say that the number of people coming in for tests have increased as...
Healthcare centers see increase in COVID-19 testing following Thanksgiving
The Pikeville Main Street Program is asking people to keep it local this holiday season,...
‘It’s a small experience’: Pikeville prepares for Shop Small Saturday
Papa Leno's in Berea is still offering delivery and pick up orders.
Still Serving: Papa Leno’s, Blue Heron Steakhouse
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky
Unemployment benefits will end for more than 4,700 Kentuckians
Weekend Forecast: Cool and dry, showers arrive late Sunday