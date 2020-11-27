‘Actually it was pretty easy:’ Long lines and chaos not an issue for Black Friday shoppers this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today marks the official start to the Christmas shopping season and shoppers and stores were ready this morning.

But if you were expecting pandemonium, long lines, and a rush to pick up the hottest gifts in store on Black Friday, then 2020 threw you another curveball.

Black Friday shoppers Ann and Maddie Morrow say they walked right into the Fayette Mall this morning. They say they’ve been Black Friday shoppers for years, but it’s never been this easy.

“It wasn’t a ton different. I mean honestly it’s kind of quiet in there. We’ve never been to Black Friday when it’s been this slow, so yeah, actually it was pretty easy,” Ann Morrow said.

Sarah Robinson, Fayette Mall’s senior marketing director, says they expected this.

“While we don’t have the long lines that we would usually have for the big doorbusters early in the morning we have lots of people here just to shop these great deals we have and I think we’ll see more people spread out their shopping through the day on Black Friday this year rather than the big rush in the morning,” Robinson said.

Robinson says these deals are also starting earlier and lasting longer, meaning less of a crush to get shopping in, and giving employees a chance to disinfect, wipe down and manage CDC guidelines better.

Officials at Fayette Mall say they’re doing everything they can to try to make this a safe shopping experience for everyone who comes out. They’re trying to sanitize high touch areas, trying to enforce social distancing and making sure people wear masks as well.

Robinson says no matter how different Black Friday 2020 looks, there’s one thing even the pandemic can’t take away.

“I’ve been here on Thanksgiving night before and I’ve been here now at 7 a.m. on Black Friday and the thing that always catches me is the joy and the kickoff of the holiday season. For many people, this is the beginning of the Christmas season, so there is a lot of joy and a lot of spirit in the air and it’s infectious and makes people excited,” Robinson said.

Let the countdown to Christmas begin!

Not quite the huge crowds were accustomed to seeing on Black Friday, but a number of people still came out to Fayette Mall to try and get some in person deals. I talked with shoppers and officials about what’s different this year. That story coming later today on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/8HKhTmwTlZ — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) November 27, 2020

