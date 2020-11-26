Thanksgiving features clouds and drier weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will stick around this morning with hopefully a little bit of sunshine by the afternoon hours.

Today and Tomorrow

Happy Thanksgiving! Highs will get into the upper 50s to lower 60s today. We are starting out with some cloud cover this morning, but hopefully, we’ll see some peeks of sunshine by the afternoon hours. Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 40s.

We should see more sunshine Friday with highs remaining in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Weekend Forecast

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s Saturday. We should see more sunshine Saturday as well!

Clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday as our next system moves into the mountains. Another cold front moves in bringing us showers late Sunday night into early Monday morning. This cold front will also bring very cold temperatures with it.

Extended Forecast

Our high of 50 on Monday will be at midnight as temperatures crash behind the cold front. We could possibly be looking at a wintry mix if those temperatures drop fast enough on Monday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will only get into the 30s! Some moisture might stick around as well so we could continue to see some scattered snow showers Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

There is still a lot of time for this forecast to change. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the next several days!

