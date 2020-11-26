Somerset High School students & food pantry give away free meals on Thanksgiving

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanksgiving is a day for us to reflect on what we have and what we’re grateful for. This morning, volunteers in Somerset decided to take things one step further and give back by handing out Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“We want to serve because Christ served and he taught us to do that so well,” Greg Gover said.

Being grateful and showing gratitude are two different things. One is simply recognizing what you have, and the other is using what you have to affect another person. For Gover and his team of volunteers, the latter is what they hoped to do this Thanksgiving.

“We’re just trying to put a smile on people faces, and make their Thanksgiving a little better,” Gover said.

This is the fifth year that Gover and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes have handed out meals. They began filling up boxes in the morning, about an hour before cars started to pull up.

Volunteers were prepared to hand out roughly 1,300 meals today and while that’s down from last year, for the people getting the meal it’s just as meaningful.

“This is so awesome, this has made my day, my Thanksgiving better, because some of these people come in here and feed their whole family. You know they get 10-12 meals and it’s a blessing to be able to do that for them,” Gover.

He says today is just about helping people in need.

“Sometimes, especially now with everything going on in our world, people just need a little help and we want people to have a great Thanksgiving,” Gover said.

Check out all these #Thanksgiving dinners boxed up and ready for pick up. The Somerset FCA is handing out meals for the 5th year and they’ve got 1,300 they’re hoping to pass out today. I’m told they’re grateful for a chance to serve the community. More on this coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/NOFQNBJmgZ — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) November 26, 2020

