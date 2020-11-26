Advertisement

‘Somebody knows’: 10 years later, still no answers in Perry County double murder

Perry County couple's murders remain unsolved
Perry County couple's murders remain unsolved(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday marks 10 years since well-known Hazard businessman Roy Campbell and his wife Wanda were murdered inside their Perry County home.

The case still remains unsolved, one decade later.

“Mother and murder should never be used in the same sentence. Your brain truly can’t process it,” said Shirley Justen, Wanda’s daughter.

November 26 was the day after Thanksgiving in 2010. After they were found murdered, police had no leads and made no arrests. The case turned cold.

“I’m telling you, with murder you just can’t ever get over it, and especially when there’s no justice you know there’s no conclusion, no person held accountable,” said Justen.

Justen said the autopsy showed both Roy and Wanda were shot in the back. The doors of the house were locked, and nothing was missing, including more than $1,000 in cash.

“It was an assassination, honestly. Someone went there, this is my belief, someone went there for that purpose, and they done what they went there for,” she said.

When the anniversary falls on Thanksgiving, Justen said it is particularly hard, and the holidays have never been the same.

“They all know that it’s a bad day, you know, it has been for 10 years and probably always will be,” said Justen.

Justen told WYMT she is begging for someone to come forward to give the family a chance for peace.

“Before I leave this earth I would like to be able to say to my mother, hey we’ve done it. We did it,” said Justen.

A decade later, Justen is left with no answers but cherishes the last memory she has of her mother.

“The last thing she said to me was, “I love you and the last I seen she was waving goodbye. She was turned around, watching us, and waving goodbye,” she said.

Justen said Kentucky State Police have told her they do not have any new leads on the case.

If you have any information on the murder, you are asked to call Post 12 at 606-435-6097

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in fatal Perry County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to follow safety guidelines for Thanksgiving as he reports more than 3,000 cases
Local Health Departments reported new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday
Gavel
Judge rules that Gov. Beshear’s guidelines halting in-person instruction at religious school violates First Amendment
Taylor Halstead was killed in a mining accident on Monday morning.
Community remembers man killed in mining accident

Latest News

CANE Kitchen passes out 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals
CANE Kitchen hands out 1,000 free meals on Thanksgiving
The owners of New Frontier Outfitters and Kentucky duo Sundy Best are teaming up for a Facebook...
Sundy Best teaming up with eastern Ky. business to give back this holiday season
Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the &amp;quot;Rudolph the Red Nosed...
CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule
Lexington doctor discusses diabetes concerns in Kentucky