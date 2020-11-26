‘Somebody knows’: 10 years later, still no answers in Perry County double murder

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday marks 10 years since well-known Hazard businessman Roy Campbell and his wife Wanda were murdered inside their Perry County home.

The case still remains unsolved, one decade later.

“Mother and murder should never be used in the same sentence. Your brain truly can’t process it,” said Shirley Justen, Wanda’s daughter.

November 26 was the day after Thanksgiving in 2010. After they were found murdered, police had no leads and made no arrests. The case turned cold.

“I’m telling you, with murder you just can’t ever get over it, and especially when there’s no justice you know there’s no conclusion, no person held accountable,” said Justen.

Justen said the autopsy showed both Roy and Wanda were shot in the back. The doors of the house were locked, and nothing was missing, including more than $1,000 in cash.

“It was an assassination, honestly. Someone went there, this is my belief, someone went there for that purpose, and they done what they went there for,” she said.

When the anniversary falls on Thanksgiving, Justen said it is particularly hard, and the holidays have never been the same.

“They all know that it’s a bad day, you know, it has been for 10 years and probably always will be,” said Justen.

Justen told WYMT she is begging for someone to come forward to give the family a chance for peace.

“Before I leave this earth I would like to be able to say to my mother, hey we’ve done it. We did it,” said Justen.

A decade later, Justen is left with no answers but cherishes the last memory she has of her mother.

“The last thing she said to me was, “I love you and the last I seen she was waving goodbye. She was turned around, watching us, and waving goodbye,” she said.

Justen said Kentucky State Police have told her they do not have any new leads on the case.

If you have any information on the murder, you are asked to call Post 12 at 606-435-6097

