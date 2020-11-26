Six arrested in Laurel County on drug and stolen property charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s issued arrest warrants for stolen property regarding recent burglaries and thefts.

During the investigation Deputies found meth, heroin, glass pipes, Xanax babrs, paraphernalia, and stolen property.

The six arrested are listed below.

Aaron Brock, 29, charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance heroin, public intoxication.

When Deputies arrived at the property Brock exited the vehicle with a shotgun, during the pursuit Brock dropped the shotgun before he was taken into custody.

Haley M. Nunn, 20, was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Cody Pruitt, 22, was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Clontz, 29, was charged with alcohol intoxication.

Brandon Gray, 38, was charged with fleeing or evading, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more,

Justin Chambers 39, Deputies found xanax bars in Chambers possession, with no prescription medication.

All six were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

