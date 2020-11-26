Advertisement

Six arrested in Laurel County on drug and stolen property charges

Six arrested in Laurel County
Six arrested in Laurel County(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s issued arrest warrants for stolen property regarding recent burglaries and thefts.

During the investigation Deputies found meth, heroin, glass pipes, Xanax babrs, paraphernalia, and stolen property.

The six arrested are listed below.

Aaron Brock, 29, charged with fleeing or evading police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance heroin, public intoxication.

When Deputies arrived at the property Brock exited the vehicle with a shotgun, during the pursuit Brock dropped the shotgun before he was taken into custody.

Haley M. Nunn, 20, was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Cody Pruitt, 22, was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Clontz, 29, was charged with alcohol intoxication.

Brandon Gray, 38, was charged with fleeing or evading, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more,

Justin Chambers 39, Deputies found xanax bars in Chambers possession, with no prescription medication.

All six were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in fatal Perry County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to follow safety guidelines for Thanksgiving as he reports more than 3,000 cases
Local Health Departments reported new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday
Gavel
Judge rules that Gov. Beshear’s guidelines halting in-person instruction at religious school violates First Amendment
Taylor Halstead was killed in a mining accident on Monday morning.
Community remembers man killed in mining accident

Latest News

Hazard Health and Rehab. Center
Nursing homes and Thanksgiving: What’s different this year?
Thanksgiving features clouds and drier weather
Interstate 75 holiday traffic expected to be lighter this year - 11:00 p.m.
Interstate 75 holiday traffic expected to be lighter this year - 11:00 p.m.
Bethany Cemetery is where the 77-year-old was attacked.
77-year-old woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter