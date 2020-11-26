Advertisement

Shoppers flock to grocery stores for last-minute Thanksgiving prep

The Huntington City Mission received a donation of 48 turkeys from FoodFair on Thursday.
(WSAZ)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - While some people start prepping for their Thanksgiving feast days in advance, there are always a few procrastinators waiting to do things last minute.

Several grocery stores in our region had special hours for those wanting to make a final run.

Shoppers started trickling into FoodFair in Proctorville around 8 a.m.

It was a slow start like all mornings, but Thursday, shoppers were on a serious deadline.

“Doing a little last minute shopping,” said Shopper Dwight Dunford. “We decided to get pumpkin pie and some cool whip.”

On Thanksgiving morning, shoppers had a big meal ahead of them. Some of the customers were used to the last minute grocery runs. However, one thing new for everyone is Thanksgiving during a pandemic.

“Dad’s 80 so we’ve cancelled Thanksgiving at Dad’s....” said Shopper Jeff Eastham.

“We usually get together with the whole family and this year we decided not to,” said Dunford.

People are opting out of the big gatherings and staying home with immediate family. The smaller celebrations are just another sign of the new normal, seen and felt everywhere you look.

Even during a pandemic, however, one thing remains the same; The joy behind the holiday and the many blessings to be thankful for.

FoodFair will be back open on Black Friday with normal hours. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

