Pike County project aims to spread CHEER to nursing homes

One Pike County woman is bringing a little CHEER to local nursing homes.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Operation CHEER is underway in Pike County.

Emily Kingerly was inspired to do something for the people who are some of the most impacted by COVID-19, so she started collecting donations for local nursing homes.

The donations, which will go toward purchasing games and activities for facilities in Pike County, are being accepted through her newly-formed Facebook page, Operation CHEER (COVID-Style Happiness and Enrichment for our Elderly Residents).

“They’re so isolated and alone. And I’m sure that they’re depressed,” said Kingerly. “You know, it seems like a helpless situation. And, really, visiting restrictions are the best that we can do to protect them. But, on the other side, just thinking about the loneliness.”

From board games to keep the residents busy, to walkie-talkies to keep them in contact if they find themselves quarantined, Kingerly said she hopes the donations will remind the residents that they are not alone.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

