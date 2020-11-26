Nursing homes and Thanksgiving: What’s different this year?

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When you drive into the parking lot of Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center, you see Christmas lights flickering and candy canes hanging on a fence spreading holiday cheer.

However, for the residents, this is the first Thanksgiving for many without their families.

“We’ve been in this mode for so long now, it is almost considered our normal in here,” said nursing home Administrator Charolette Thornsberry.

Thornsberry said families are having a hard time this year without their loved ones around the table, but she said families are doing what’s best for the health of the residents.

“Most of the families see that it is absolutely necessary and would give up a meal with their family member in order to keep that family member safe,” added Thornsberry.

Nursing home officials discourage families from checking out family members for home visits as it increases the chance for a resident to catch COVID-19, then have to be placed in quarantine once they return to the facility. Tequita Rethmeyer said this is tough on her and her mom.

“When I come over here, once a week, and me and her go-to Walmart and the dollar store because that’s her favorite things to do,” said Rethmeyer.

Rethmeyer’s mom has lived at the nursing home for a couple of years, this is the first Thanksgiving the Rethmeyer family has spent without their mom.

“It’s hard, it is, that’s my momma,” added Rethmeyer.

The nursing home offers an outside visitation booth for families to use. Rethmeyer said she will visit her mom outside of her bedroom window or use the visitation booth.

“If they’re still doing that I’ll do that, but they only let one in at a time,” said Rethmeyer.

