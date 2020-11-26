No. 10 Kentucky dominates in win over Preston Spradlin and Morehead State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Freshmen Brandon Boston, Terrence Clarke and Devin Askew all scored in double figures as No. 10 Kentucky impressed in a 81-45 win over Preston Spradlin and Morehead State.

In a game in which no Wildcat on the floor, played a single minute for Kentucky last season, the Wildcats steadily increased their lead throughout the first half, taking a 45-26 lead into the half after only scoring 17 points in the first ten minutes.

Boston led all scorers with 15 points, while Clarke and Askew both had 12 points. Graduate transfer Davion Mintz also reached double figures in his first game as a Wildcat with 10 points.

Johni Broome and Julius Dixon led Morehead State with 11 points apiece.

The Wildcats will take on Richmond at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the second game of their Bluegrass Showcase.

