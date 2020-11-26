Advertisement

KFCA awards district players, coaches of the year

KHSAA football
KHSAA football(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just before Thanksgiving, the Kentucky Football Coaches Association has released its district players and coaches of the year. Here are all the winners from across the Commonwealth.

Class A

District 1: 

Player of the Year: Caden McCalister, Crittenden County

Coach of the Year: Sean Thompson, Crittenden County

District 2: 

Coach of the Year: Eric Dick, Holy Cross (Louisville)

Player of the Year: Reggie Thomas , Campbellsville

District 3: 

Coach of the Year: Matt Jones , Kentucky Country Day

Player of the Year: Adriene Bailey, Eminence

District 4: 

Coach of the Year: Greg Taphouse, Ludlow

Player of the Year: Eric Jimenez, Dayton

District 5: 

Coach of the Year: Paul Wiggins, Bishop Brossart

Player of the Year: Trevor Schadler, Bishop Brossart

District 6: 

Coach of the Year: Michael Salmons, Raceland

Player of the Year: Jacob Heighton, Raceland

District 7: 

Coach of the Year: Chris McNamee, Pikeville

Player of the Year: Dominick Francis, Phelps

District 8: 

Coach of the Year: Jerry Herron, Williamsburg

Player of the Year: Gavon Thomas , Williamsburg

Class 2A

District 1: 

Player of the Year: Russ Beshear, Caldwell County

Coach of the Year: Will Barnes, Caldwell County

District 2: 

Coach of the Year: Robert Eubank, Hancock County

Player of the Year: Darrian Clay, Hancock County

District 3: 

Coach of the Year: Nathan Smith, Edmonson County

Player of the Year: Noah Grey, Green County

District 4: 

Coach of the Year: Doug Charles, Lexington Christian

Player of the Year: Kaiya Sheron, Somerset

District 5: 

Coach of the Year: Jeff Barth, Walton Verona

Player of the Year: Kyle Guenther, Carroll County

District 6: 

Coach of the Year: Noel Rash, Beechwood

Player of the Year: Cameron Hergott, Beechwood

District 7: 

Coach of the Year: Eddie Melton, Leslie County

Player of the Year: Preston Spurlock, Leslie County

District 8: 

Coach of the Year: Daniel Barker, West Carter

Player of the Year: Leetavius Cline, West Carter

Class 3A

District 1:

Player of the Year: Corinithisan Portee, Union County

Coach of the Year: Derek Johns, Union County

District 2: 

Player of the Year: Wes Oliver, Taylor County

Coach of the Year: Sam Marple, Taylor County

District 3: 

Coach of the Year: Josh Jaggers, LaRue County

Player of the Year: Jeremiah Bolton, LaRue County

District 4: 

Coach of the Year: David Buchanan, Mercer County

Player of the Year: Gage Gergen, Christian Academy-Louisville

District 5: 

Coach of the Year: Scott Parkey, Rockcastle County

Player of the Year: Noah Parkey, Rockcastle County

District 6: 

Coach of the Year: Brian Burgemeir, Pendleton County

Player of the Year: Brandon Dearing, Mason County

District 7: 

Coach of the Year: Tony Love, Ashland Blazer

Player of the Year: Keontae Pittman, Ashland Blazer

District 8: 

Coach of the Year: Philip Haywood, Belfry

Player of the Year: Isaac Dixon, Belfry

Class 4A

District 1: 

Player of the Year: Adrian Stringer, Hopkins County Central

Coach of the Year: Todd Adler, Logan County

District 2: 

Coach of the Year: Ryan Richardson, Russell County

Player of the Year: Dillon Rookstool, Allen County-Scottsville

District 3: 

Coach of the Year: Doug Preston, John Hardin

Player of the Year: Kaden Wilson, John Hardin

District 4: 

Coach of the Year: Todd Shipley, Shelby County

Player of the Year: Fred Farrior, Franklin County

District 5: 

Coach of the Year: Justin Haddix, Boyle County

Player of the Year: Will McDaniel, Boyle County

District 6: 

Coach of the Year: Kelly Ford, Rowan County

Player of the Year: Tayquan Calloway, Holmes

District 7: 

Coach of the Year: Tom Greer, Corbin

Player of the Year: Braedon Sloan, Wayne County

District 8: 

Coach of the Year: Jim Matney, Johnson Central

Player of the Year: Dylan Preston, Johnson Central

Class 5A

District 1: 

Player of the Year: Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro

Coach of the Year: Jay Fallin, Owensboro; District 2: ; District 3: ; District 4: ; District 5: ; District 6: ; District 7: ; District 8: ; Undefeated: Jayson Fallin, Owensboro 8-0; Jim McKee, Scott County, 6-0; Brandon Smith, South Warren 5-0; Louis Dover, Fairdale, 5-0.

District 2: 

Coach of the Year: Brandon Smith, South Warren

Player of the Year: Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green

District 3: 

Coach of the Year: Matt Kuehn, Bullitt Central

Player of the Year: Kylor Close, Bullitt Central

District 4: 

Coach of the Year: Adam Billings, North Bullitt

Player of the Year: Coyle Durbin, North Bullitt

District 5: 

Coach of the Year: Randy Borchers, Cooper

Player of the Year: Jeremiah Lee, Cooper

District 6: 

Coach of the Year: Jacob Morris, Grant County

Player of the Year: Darius Neal, Fredrick Douglass

District 7: 

Coach of the Year: Jonathan Clark, Madison Southern

Player of the Year: Walter Smith, Madison Southern

District 8: 

Coach of the Year: John Hines, Pulaski County

Player of the Year: Tristan Cox, Pulaski County

Class 6A

District 1: 

Player of the Year: Hunter Bradley, McCracken County

Coach of the Year: Josh Boston, Henderson County

District 2: 

Coach of the Year: Brent Thompson, North Hardin

Player of the Year: Lavell Wright, North Hardin

District 3: 

Coach of the Year: Tommy Williams, Pleasure Ridge Park

Player of the Year: Derrick Gant, Pleasure Ridge Park

District 4: 

Coach of the Year: Ethan Atchley, Bullitt East

Player of the Year: Selah Brown, Male

District 5: 

Player of the Year: Justice Thompson, Ballard

District 6: 

Coach of the Year: Dave Brossart, Dixie Heights

Player of the Year: Pierce Rohlman, Dixie Heights

District 7: 

Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Player of the Year: Jake Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar

District 8: 

Coach of the Year: Phillip Hawkins, Bryan Station

Player of the Year: Sam Young, Oldham County

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugates Cinema caught fire early in the Morning on Tuesday, November 24th
Fire contained at former Perry County movie theater
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths Tuesday
The WYMT Weather Team put together a 30-minute special for the 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook.
Watch: 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook Special
Man dies in fatal Perry County crash
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new cases, two new deaths Tuesday

Latest News

Somerset kicker Madison Ruble makes school history by becoming the first girl to score points...
Somerset’s Madison Ruble kicks her way into history
Somerset's Madison Ruble kicks her way into history
Morehead State's James Baker (3) has his shot blocked by Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson (23) during...
No. 10 Kentucky dominates in win over Preston Spradlin and Morehead State
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky football down 18 players, 10 staff members ahead of Florida game