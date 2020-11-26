KFCA awards district players, coaches of the year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just before Thanksgiving, the Kentucky Football Coaches Association has released its district players and coaches of the year. Here are all the winners from across the Commonwealth.

Class A

District 1:

Player of the Year: Caden McCalister, Crittenden County

Coach of the Year: Sean Thompson, Crittenden County

District 2:

Coach of the Year: Eric Dick, Holy Cross (Louisville)

Player of the Year: Reggie Thomas , Campbellsville

District 3:

Coach of the Year: Matt Jones , Kentucky Country Day

Player of the Year: Adriene Bailey, Eminence

District 4:

Coach of the Year: Greg Taphouse, Ludlow

Player of the Year: Eric Jimenez, Dayton

District 5:

Coach of the Year: Paul Wiggins, Bishop Brossart

Player of the Year: Trevor Schadler, Bishop Brossart

District 6:

Coach of the Year: Michael Salmons, Raceland

Player of the Year: Jacob Heighton, Raceland

District 7:

Coach of the Year: Chris McNamee, Pikeville

Player of the Year: Dominick Francis, Phelps

District 8:

Coach of the Year: Jerry Herron, Williamsburg

Player of the Year: Gavon Thomas , Williamsburg

Class 2A

District 1:

Player of the Year: Russ Beshear, Caldwell County

Coach of the Year: Will Barnes, Caldwell County

District 2:

Coach of the Year: Robert Eubank, Hancock County

Player of the Year: Darrian Clay, Hancock County

District 3:

Coach of the Year: Nathan Smith, Edmonson County

Player of the Year: Noah Grey, Green County

District 4:

Coach of the Year: Doug Charles, Lexington Christian

Player of the Year: Kaiya Sheron, Somerset

District 5:

Coach of the Year: Jeff Barth, Walton Verona

Player of the Year: Kyle Guenther, Carroll County

District 6:

Coach of the Year: Noel Rash, Beechwood

Player of the Year: Cameron Hergott, Beechwood

District 7:

Coach of the Year: Eddie Melton, Leslie County

Player of the Year: Preston Spurlock, Leslie County

District 8:

Coach of the Year: Daniel Barker, West Carter

Player of the Year: Leetavius Cline, West Carter

Class 3A

District 1:

Player of the Year: Corinithisan Portee, Union County

Coach of the Year: Derek Johns, Union County

District 2:

Player of the Year: Wes Oliver, Taylor County

Coach of the Year: Sam Marple, Taylor County

District 3:

Coach of the Year: Josh Jaggers, LaRue County

Player of the Year: Jeremiah Bolton, LaRue County

District 4:

Coach of the Year: David Buchanan, Mercer County

Player of the Year: Gage Gergen, Christian Academy-Louisville

District 5:

Coach of the Year: Scott Parkey, Rockcastle County

Player of the Year: Noah Parkey, Rockcastle County

District 6:

Coach of the Year: Brian Burgemeir, Pendleton County

Player of the Year: Brandon Dearing, Mason County

District 7:

Coach of the Year: Tony Love, Ashland Blazer

Player of the Year: Keontae Pittman, Ashland Blazer

District 8:

Coach of the Year: Philip Haywood, Belfry

Player of the Year: Isaac Dixon, Belfry

Class 4A

District 1:

Player of the Year: Adrian Stringer, Hopkins County Central

Coach of the Year: Todd Adler, Logan County

District 2:

Coach of the Year: Ryan Richardson, Russell County

Player of the Year: Dillon Rookstool, Allen County-Scottsville

District 3:

Coach of the Year: Doug Preston, John Hardin

Player of the Year: Kaden Wilson, John Hardin

District 4:

Coach of the Year: Todd Shipley, Shelby County

Player of the Year: Fred Farrior, Franklin County

District 5:

Coach of the Year: Justin Haddix, Boyle County

Player of the Year: Will McDaniel, Boyle County

District 6:

Coach of the Year: Kelly Ford, Rowan County

Player of the Year: Tayquan Calloway, Holmes

District 7:

Coach of the Year: Tom Greer, Corbin

Player of the Year: Braedon Sloan, Wayne County

District 8:

Coach of the Year: Jim Matney, Johnson Central

Player of the Year: Dylan Preston, Johnson Central

Class 5A

District 1:

Player of the Year: Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro

Coach of the Year: Jay Fallin, Owensboro; District 2: ; District 3: ; District 4: ; District 5: ; District 6: ; District 7: ; District 8: ; Undefeated: Jayson Fallin, Owensboro 8-0; Jim McKee, Scott County, 6-0; Brandon Smith, South Warren 5-0; Louis Dover, Fairdale, 5-0.

District 2:

Coach of the Year: Brandon Smith, South Warren

Player of the Year: Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green

District 3:

Coach of the Year: Matt Kuehn, Bullitt Central

Player of the Year: Kylor Close, Bullitt Central

District 4:

Coach of the Year: Adam Billings, North Bullitt

Player of the Year: Coyle Durbin, North Bullitt

District 5:

Coach of the Year: Randy Borchers, Cooper

Player of the Year: Jeremiah Lee, Cooper

District 6:

Coach of the Year: Jacob Morris, Grant County

Player of the Year: Darius Neal, Fredrick Douglass

District 7:

Coach of the Year: Jonathan Clark, Madison Southern

Player of the Year: Walter Smith, Madison Southern

District 8:

Coach of the Year: John Hines, Pulaski County

Player of the Year: Tristan Cox, Pulaski County

Class 6A

District 1:

Player of the Year: Hunter Bradley, McCracken County

Coach of the Year: Josh Boston, Henderson County

District 2:

Coach of the Year: Brent Thompson, North Hardin

Player of the Year: Lavell Wright, North Hardin

District 3:

Coach of the Year: Tommy Williams, Pleasure Ridge Park

Player of the Year: Derrick Gant, Pleasure Ridge Park

District 4:

Coach of the Year: Ethan Atchley, Bullitt East

Player of the Year: Selah Brown, Male

District 5:

Player of the Year: Justice Thompson, Ballard

District 6:

Coach of the Year: Dave Brossart, Dixie Heights

Player of the Year: Pierce Rohlman, Dixie Heights

District 7:

Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Paul Laurence Dunbar

Player of the Year: Jake Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar

District 8:

Coach of the Year: Phillip Hawkins, Bryan Station

Player of the Year: Sam Young, Oldham County

