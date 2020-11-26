KFCA awards district players, coaches of the year
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just before Thanksgiving, the Kentucky Football Coaches Association has released its district players and coaches of the year. Here are all the winners from across the Commonwealth.
Class A
District 1:
Player of the Year: Caden McCalister, Crittenden County
Coach of the Year: Sean Thompson, Crittenden County
District 2:
Coach of the Year: Eric Dick, Holy Cross (Louisville)
Player of the Year: Reggie Thomas , Campbellsville
District 3:
Coach of the Year: Matt Jones , Kentucky Country Day
Player of the Year: Adriene Bailey, Eminence
District 4:
Coach of the Year: Greg Taphouse, Ludlow
Player of the Year: Eric Jimenez, Dayton
District 5:
Coach of the Year: Paul Wiggins, Bishop Brossart
Player of the Year: Trevor Schadler, Bishop Brossart
District 6:
Coach of the Year: Michael Salmons, Raceland
Player of the Year: Jacob Heighton, Raceland
District 7:
Coach of the Year: Chris McNamee, Pikeville
Player of the Year: Dominick Francis, Phelps
District 8:
Coach of the Year: Jerry Herron, Williamsburg
Player of the Year: Gavon Thomas , Williamsburg
Class 2A
District 1:
Player of the Year: Russ Beshear, Caldwell County
Coach of the Year: Will Barnes, Caldwell County
District 2:
Coach of the Year: Robert Eubank, Hancock County
Player of the Year: Darrian Clay, Hancock County
District 3:
Coach of the Year: Nathan Smith, Edmonson County
Player of the Year: Noah Grey, Green County
District 4:
Coach of the Year: Doug Charles, Lexington Christian
Player of the Year: Kaiya Sheron, Somerset
District 5:
Coach of the Year: Jeff Barth, Walton Verona
Player of the Year: Kyle Guenther, Carroll County
District 6:
Coach of the Year: Noel Rash, Beechwood
Player of the Year: Cameron Hergott, Beechwood
District 7:
Coach of the Year: Eddie Melton, Leslie County
Player of the Year: Preston Spurlock, Leslie County
District 8:
Coach of the Year: Daniel Barker, West Carter
Player of the Year: Leetavius Cline, West Carter
Class 3A
District 1:
Player of the Year: Corinithisan Portee, Union County
Coach of the Year: Derek Johns, Union County
District 2:
Player of the Year: Wes Oliver, Taylor County
Coach of the Year: Sam Marple, Taylor County
District 3:
Coach of the Year: Josh Jaggers, LaRue County
Player of the Year: Jeremiah Bolton, LaRue County
District 4:
Coach of the Year: David Buchanan, Mercer County
Player of the Year: Gage Gergen, Christian Academy-Louisville
District 5:
Coach of the Year: Scott Parkey, Rockcastle County
Player of the Year: Noah Parkey, Rockcastle County
District 6:
Coach of the Year: Brian Burgemeir, Pendleton County
Player of the Year: Brandon Dearing, Mason County
District 7:
Coach of the Year: Tony Love, Ashland Blazer
Player of the Year: Keontae Pittman, Ashland Blazer
District 8:
Coach of the Year: Philip Haywood, Belfry
Player of the Year: Isaac Dixon, Belfry
Class 4A
District 1:
Player of the Year: Adrian Stringer, Hopkins County Central
Coach of the Year: Todd Adler, Logan County
District 2:
Coach of the Year: Ryan Richardson, Russell County
Player of the Year: Dillon Rookstool, Allen County-Scottsville
District 3:
Coach of the Year: Doug Preston, John Hardin
Player of the Year: Kaden Wilson, John Hardin
District 4:
Coach of the Year: Todd Shipley, Shelby County
Player of the Year: Fred Farrior, Franklin County
District 5:
Coach of the Year: Justin Haddix, Boyle County
Player of the Year: Will McDaniel, Boyle County
District 6:
Coach of the Year: Kelly Ford, Rowan County
Player of the Year: Tayquan Calloway, Holmes
District 7:
Coach of the Year: Tom Greer, Corbin
Player of the Year: Braedon Sloan, Wayne County
District 8:
Coach of the Year: Jim Matney, Johnson Central
Player of the Year: Dylan Preston, Johnson Central
Class 5A
District 1:
Player of the Year: Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro
Player of the Year: Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro
Coach of the Year: Jay Fallin, Owensboro
District 2:
Coach of the Year: Brandon Smith, South Warren
Player of the Year: Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green
District 3:
Coach of the Year: Matt Kuehn, Bullitt Central
Player of the Year: Kylor Close, Bullitt Central
District 4:
Coach of the Year: Adam Billings, North Bullitt
Player of the Year: Coyle Durbin, North Bullitt
District 5:
Coach of the Year: Randy Borchers, Cooper
Player of the Year: Jeremiah Lee, Cooper
District 6:
Coach of the Year: Jacob Morris, Grant County
Player of the Year: Darius Neal, Fredrick Douglass
District 7:
Coach of the Year: Jonathan Clark, Madison Southern
Player of the Year: Walter Smith, Madison Southern
District 8:
Coach of the Year: John Hines, Pulaski County
Player of the Year: Tristan Cox, Pulaski County
Class 6A
District 1:
Player of the Year: Hunter Bradley, McCracken County
Coach of the Year: Josh Boston, Henderson County
District 2:
Coach of the Year: Brent Thompson, North Hardin
Player of the Year: Lavell Wright, North Hardin
District 3:
Coach of the Year: Tommy Williams, Pleasure Ridge Park
Player of the Year: Derrick Gant, Pleasure Ridge Park
District 4:
Coach of the Year: Ethan Atchley, Bullitt East
Player of the Year: Selah Brown, Male
District 5:
Player of the Year: Justice Thompson, Ballard
District 6:
Coach of the Year: Dave Brossart, Dixie Heights
Player of the Year: Pierce Rohlman, Dixie Heights
District 7:
Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Paul Laurence Dunbar
Player of the Year: Jake Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar
District 8:
Coach of the Year: Phillip Hawkins, Bryan Station
Player of the Year: Sam Young, Oldham County
