Justin Timberlake helps East Tennessee teen get special needs van

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Justin Timberlake came to the rescue for a Morristown teen with cerebral palsy.

Jake Stitt, known in the community for making his neighbors smile with a sign asking them to honk if they’re happy, was in desperate need of a special needs van. The community has rallied together to raise money for him, but they were still behind on the funds needed.

That’s when famous singer/songwriter and actor Justin Timberlake stepped up and helped out.

Timberlake had a video chat with Jake Wednesday to tell him the news, “You inspire me Jake,” Timberlake told him. “You’ve gotta keep that going! You guys have got to use this van to honk all over town!”

Jake’s dad, a military veteran, is his sole caregiver and is losing function in his hands. The new van will help them with that.

Plus, all the money raised for the van is going to the family.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.