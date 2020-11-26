Advertisement

Health officials warn of possible spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving

Madison County health leaders are concerned about what might happen in the early weeks of...
Madison County health leaders are concerned about what might happen in the early weeks of December if people have large family gatherings on Thanksgiving.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Madison County health officials are concerned that large family gatherings might accelerate the spread of COVID-19 and that we may feel the consequences of the virus two weeks from now.

Madison County Health Official Kellie McBride says “After Labor Day, 4th of July, even after Halloween we’ve had increased cases. If everyone had a normal Thanksgiving holiday, I’m sure our health care system would be overrun.”

The Health Officials also said from past experience, large groups of people usually leads to more positive cases weeks later.

McBride said after July 4th, Labor Day, and Halloween cases went up dramatically and with Thanksgiving indoors it could be a lot worst.

“In the warm weather, we were able to be outside with people,—you and I are outside, we are spread out, there is a breeze blowing. So there is ventilation. If you go inside, you are going to limit the spread, where those particles can go,” said McBride.

Shoppers at a Madison Count Meijer say they are following the guidance.

Linda Levine who is attending a small family gathering says, “I don’t mind, having to cut back and do things. I work for the schools; I understand keeping everyone safe. The mask part, I don’t mind at all.”

Christy Davis says she normally has 40 people come to her home for Thanksgiving, this year it will be only 5 people.

“I’m from Greenup, we are going down for one day. Really quick dinner, none of the older people that are in the family will be there. So probably about 5 people,” said Davis.

Madison County recently had its highest daily count and cases continue to go up. The county currently has almost 700 active cases.

