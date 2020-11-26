Gov. Beshear responds to CDC director’s comments about schools

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - CDC Director Robert Redfield said schools should not close during the pandemic.

Redfield said, “Today, there is extensive data that we have gathered over the last two to three months to confirm that K-12 schools can operate with face-to-face learning and they can do it safely and they can do it responsibly. The infections we have identified in the schools, when they have been evaluating, were not acquired in schools. They were acquired in the community and household.”

WYMT asked Gov. Andy Beshear about Redfield’s statement.

Beshear said,” And as far as the CDC, which has made comments on schools, if this were New York and we had a three percent positivity rate, we would have never taken this action. Those schools are very safe with a three percent positivity rate, but the CDC in every documents talks about how community spread can get so large or the circumstances on the ground can to where it is no longer safe”

Beshear went on to say that because Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases are out of control, he needs to take actions to prevent the spread of the virus and help save lives.

