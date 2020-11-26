Advertisement

Gov. Beshear responds to CDC director’s comments about schools

By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - CDC Director Robert Redfield said schools should not close during the pandemic.

Redfield said, “Today, there is extensive data that we have gathered over the last two to three months to confirm that K-12 schools can operate with face-to-face learning and they can do it safely and they can do it responsibly. The infections we have identified in the schools, when they have been evaluating, were not acquired in schools. They were acquired in the community and household.”

WYMT asked Gov. Andy Beshear about Redfield’s statement.

Beshear said,” And as far as the CDC, which has made comments on schools, if this were New York and we had a three percent positivity rate, we would have never taken this action. Those schools are very safe with a three percent positivity rate, but the CDC in every documents talks about how community spread can get so large or the circumstances on the ground can to where it is no longer safe”

Beshear went on to say that because Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases are out of control, he needs to take actions to prevent the spread of the virus and help save lives.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugates Cinema caught fire early in the Morning on Tuesday, November 24th
Fire contained at former Perry County movie theater
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths Tuesday
The WYMT Weather Team put together a 30-minute special for the 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook.
Watch: 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook Special
Man dies in fatal Perry County crash
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new cases, two new deaths Tuesday

Latest News

Justin Timberlake came to the rescue for a Morristown teen with cerebral palsy.
Justin Timberlake helps East Tennessee teen get special needs van
One Pike County woman is bringing a little CHEER to local nursing homes.
Pike County project aims to spread CHEER to nursing homes
Gavel
Judge rules that Gov. Beshear’s guidelines halting in-person instruction at religious school violates First Amendment
MGN Image
Local health departments change internal contact tracing processes