Got a Zoom invite? BBB says it could be a scam

Zoom video chatting has exploded in popularity thanks to the pandemic, but that popularity has given way to potential scams.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WVLT) - Zoom video chatting has exploded in popularity thanks to the pandemic, but that popularity has given way to potential scams.

The Better Business Bureau reports that a scam surrounding the video chat service Zoom is going around.

How the Scam Works

BBB says victims will receive an email, text or social media message out of the blue that includes Zoom’s logo and a messaging saying something like “Your Zoom account has been suspended. Click here to reactivate.” or “You missed a meeting, click here to see the details and reschedule.” You might even receive a message welcoming you to the platform and requesting you click on a link to activate your account.

Scammers registered more than 2,449 Zoom-related domains from late April to early May this year alone, BBB said.

To avoid the scam, BBB gave some tips:

  • Double check the sender’s information. Zoom.com and Zoom.us are the only official domains for Zoom. If an email comes from a similar looking domain that doesn’t quite match the official domain name, it’s probably a scam.
  • Never click on links in unsolicited emails. Phishing scams always involve getting an unsuspecting individual to click on a link or file sent in an email that will download dangerous malware onto their computer. If you get an unsolicited email and you aren’t sure who it really came from, never click on any links, files, or images it may contain.
  • Resolve issues directly. If you receive an email stating there is a problem with your account and you aren’t sure if it is legitimate, contact the company directly. Go to the official website by typing the name in your browser and find the “Contact Support” feature to get help.

