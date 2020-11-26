Advertisement

Five arrested in Laurel County on drug charges

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s arrested five people on Tuesday, November 24.

During an investigation, police found meth, Xanax, hydrocodone, gabapentin, suboxone, glass pipes and Neurontin. One of the five was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

38-year-old Joshua Baker was charged with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication. Baker had a warrant for his arrest for theft by unlawful taking.

36-year-old Suzanne R. St. John was charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

45-year-old Tracy Hicks was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

31-year-old Zachary Cory Mcpherson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

29-year-old Melisha Maynord was charged with public intoxication.

All five that were arrested were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

