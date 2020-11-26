Cool night, beautiful Black Friday weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather is looking nice the next couple of days, but a cold blast is on the way!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Happy Thanksgiving! This evening we will start to see clouds increasing in the sky. We will remain dry, but temperatures start to get chilly as that sun goes down. Make sure to take that jacket with you if you plan on leaving the house.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies will dominate, and we may see a few patches of fog build up as we head overnight. Temperatures will drop near 40, so bundle up as you head to bed.

Your Black Friday forecast looks fantastic. The morning will be cold as we wake up in the 40s, so if you are heading out early take the winter coat. If you’re shopping online this year, by the afternoon, take the laptop and the hot cocoa out to the porch to finish your shopping. We will be seeing mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s. By the overnight hours, lows get pretty cold and drop into the upper 30s.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will be cooler, with highs only in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s. However skies will be sunny and dry, so if you need to run any errands, it will be beautiful outside.

Sunday, clouds will increase throughout the day as our next system moves into the mountains. The daytime hours should remain dry and temperatures will get around 60. By the late evening hours Sunday, another cold front moves in bringing us showers overnight into early Monday morning. This cold front will also bring very cold temperatures with it.

Extended Forecast

Our high on Monday will be at midnight as temperatures crash behind the cold front. As temperatures drop, we will see a wintry mix as those rain showers migrate over to snow showers. Depending on how much rain we get, how fast those temperatures drop, and how much heat the ground absorbs, it is a little uncertain how much snow accumulation we will see as of now. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s! Make sure to turn the heat on, and that your car is filled up with at least a quarter tank of gas.

Highs on Tuesday will only get into the 30s! Some moisture might stick around as well so we could continue to see some scattered snow showers Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Wednesday looks mostly dry with just a stray chance possible. Highs will be around 40 and lows will drop into the upper 20s.

There is still a lot of time for this forecast to change. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the next several days!

