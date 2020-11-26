Advertisement

CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule

Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the &amp;quot;Rudolph the Red Nosed...
Original Santa Claus and Rudolph puppets from the &amp;quot;Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,&amp;quot; television special (Associated Press)(WIBW)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WYMT) - Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?

CBS announced its 2020 holiday special schedule, so mark your calendars for Frosty, Rudolph and more beloved holiday entertainment traditions.

Here’s when you can catch the holiday specials programming on WYMT:

Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

  • Frosty The Snowman – 8 p.m.
  • Frosty Returns – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

  • Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire – 8 p.m.
  • Robbie The Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe – 8:30 p.m.
  • The Story of Santa Claus 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

  • Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 8 p.m

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020

  • A Holly Dolly Christmas – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

  • Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event – 8:30 p.m.
  • The 22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays – 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

  • The Price Is Right At Night – 8 p.m.
  • Let’s Make A Deal Primetime – 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in fatal Perry County crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to follow safety guidelines for Thanksgiving as he reports more than 3,000 cases
Local Health Departments reported new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday
Gavel
Judge rules that Gov. Beshear’s guidelines halting in-person instruction at religious school violates First Amendment
Taylor Halstead was killed in a mining accident on Monday morning.
Community remembers man killed in mining accident

Latest News

WYMT Partly Cloudy
Cool night, beautiful Black Friday weather
Somerset High School students are giving away free meals on Thanksgiving.
Somerset High School students & food pantry give away free meals on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Meals Corbin
“Being the arms and feet of Jesus”: A church’s mission as they deliver 500 Thanksgiving meals
The Huntington City Mission received a donation of 48 turkeys from FoodFair on Thursday.
Shoppers flock to grocery stores for last-minute Thanksgiving prep