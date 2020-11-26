CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WYMT) - Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?

CBS announced its 2020 holiday special schedule, so mark your calendars for Frosty, Rudolph and more beloved holiday entertainment traditions.

Here’s when you can catch the holiday specials programming on WYMT:

Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

Frosty The Snowman – 8 p.m.

Frosty Returns – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire – 8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe – 8:30 p.m.

The Story of Santa Claus 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 8 p.m

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020

A Holly Dolly Christmas – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event – 8:30 p.m.

The 22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays – 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21, 2020

The Price Is Right At Night – 8 p.m.

Let’s Make A Deal Primetime – 9 p.m.

