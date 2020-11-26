Advertisement

CANE Kitchen hands out 1,000 free meals on Thanksgiving

By Emily Bennett
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday morning, CANE Kitchen hosted a community Thanksgiving dinner, handing out 1,000 traditional Thanksgiving meals.

The giveaway was a drive-thru event to ensure everyone was as safe as possible.

Valerie Horn with CANE Kitchen said the need in the community was greater than in years past.

“We’ve had other communications from families as they’ve been preparing for the week about situations in their homes that just make the traditional meal a little too much of a struggle and we’re happy to just ease that pressure on the community,” Horn said.

Within 30 minutes, 600 meals were given out.

The meals consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, dressing, and dessert.

CANE Kitchen partnered with Cowan Community Center, Grow Appalachia, Appalachian Impact Fund, and many other businesses and organizations to raise the funds for the meals.

About 20 staff and volunteers helped give away the meals.

