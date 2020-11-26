Advertisement

77-year-old woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter

Bethany Cemetery is where the 77-year-old was attacked.
Bethany Cemetery is where the 77-year-old was attacked.(WAVE3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pain of losing a child brought a 77-year-old Breckinridge County woman to a Louisville cemetery often over the past year.

As she healed, it was perhaps the last place she thought she would become the victim of a robbery, but, earlier in November, her son said she was attacked at Bethany Cemetery off Dixie Highway.

“On her way home, she stops from church and visits my sister’s grave who just passed away just a few months ago,” Jeff Agee, her son, said.

Having to bury her own child was tough, but doing that right after her daughter’s husband died too made it even harder.

“Along with her husband, my brother-in-law, they died within 10 days of each other,” Agee said. “So, it was very traumatic for my mom.”

The place many go to find peace became anything but peaceful as two men in their late teens to early twenties approached her while she was mourning her loved ones.

“They were really nice to her and all of a sudden they started reaching into her pockets and taking her stuff,” Agee said. “They took her credit cards and her car. They went to Meijer and they charged $600.”

An LMPD spokesperson said the car has now been recovered, adding the department is actively working on the case.

Agee hopes his mother finds justice.

“My mom’s a sweetheart,” he said. “She wouldn’t harm a flea.”

The family urges those with information to contact LMPD.

