Watch: 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook Special

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From flooding to severe weather and even record-breaking heat, 2020 has been an interesting year in the mountains. Now it is time to look ahead to this winter and the WYMT Winter Weather Outlook.

This year was a little bit different though as the WYMT Weather Team put together their thoughts in a 30-minute special. The special touches on the 2019-2020 winter season, the very active severe weather season and most importantly the 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook.

You can watch the show below:

