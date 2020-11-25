Advertisement

UK Athletics announces no concessions at Rupp Arena, Memorial Coliseum

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK announced there will be no concessions until further notice at Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum.

Fans will not be able to bring in food or drinks. UK says it is following the governor’s mandates on no indoor dining.

Fans will also be required to wear a mask at all times in both facilities.

The mandate is scheduled to expire at midnight on Dec. 13.

