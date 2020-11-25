Advertisement

State leaders urge against Thanksgiving travel

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear addressed the state Tuesday and explained what the next three weeks could look like.

The current surge threatens to overwhelm healthcare workers, shatters records and could raise the death toll. He says right now, even traveling to neighboring states isn’t safe.

Long lines wrapped around town are leading to something different this year. It’s not gas people are pumping—they’re swabbing their noses at testing sites.

“While we want more people getting tested and we believe that it is people who are getting tested, unless they test negative they then think they can have a big Thanksgiving. I hope that’s not the case out there,” Gov. Beshear said.

This year comes with a disclaimer—a safe Thanksgiving is not guaranteed. The governor says it’s not the time to travel.

“Travel advisory shows us how bad things are getting across the United States. I think these are more states than we have on this ever before,” Beshear said.

All states on the list require a 14-day self-quarantine following the trip. Some neighboring states have been added for a reported positivity rate of at least 15%. One of those states is Ohio.

It’s not just the Brent Spence Bridge that will pose problems for travelers. The governor said community spread is alarming.

“Real concerns that folks will engage in activity that we know could create super spreader events in every community,” Beshear said.

He says the goal is to see a plateau after three weeks of strict enforcement of the regulations.

