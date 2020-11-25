Somerset’s Madison Ruble kicks her way into history

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The roars of Friday night mean a lot in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Not many girls have had the opportunity to step on to gridiron.

(Madison Ruble, Somerset Senior): “Both my parents are actually on staff here at school, so I’ve grown up around Somerset and even Somerset football.”

But one simple question gave Ruble a chance.

“We play Powder Puff every year and they asked me if I wanted to kick for it and it’s like girls only, and I was like sure. I play soccer, how hard can it be?” Ruble explained. “So my dad brought me up here and I just tried to kick a few and it went well.

“I ended up kicking the winning field goal in our powder puff game and he’s actually on the coaching staff and I think talked to them about it and they offered and asked me if I wanted to kick for them,” Ruble said.

There was an adjustment period for Ruble.

“I’m friends with a lot of the people on the team and I think it kinda felt natural for them,” Ruble said. “It was more of an adjustment for me I think than for them.”

But she began to adjust to being on the team with the guys, which brings us to Friday night when Somerset hosted Danville in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

After Chase Doan’s 22-yard touchdown run put Somerset up 38-7, Ruble got her shot. And she took advantage of it.

“I was pretty nervous. Once I sat down the block and stepped it out, I just felt - I was pretty relaxed,” Ruble explained. “I knew that our line was very capable and that they would protect me and our long snapper and holder did a great job.”

Becoming the first girl in Somerset football history to score.

“You know, being able to make history and put my name in the history book or whatever is really cool.”

As the Briar Jumpers run continues, Ruble hopes the line of girls doesn’t end with her.

“I think it would be really cool, you know, to have even more girls and not even just kick, but actually play football here.”

If the Briar Jumpers can make another run to a state title, Ruble may get a chance to kick at Kroger Field.

