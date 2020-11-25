Soggy and breezy conditions today, drying out for Thanksgiving

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest cold front will arrive in our region today and it will bring some not so nice conditions for Thanksgiving Eve.

Today and Tonight

While most of us will start the day dry, we will not stay that way for too long. Rain chances will start to increase the closer to lunchtime we get and will spread out and cover us all by the afternoon hours. It will be breezy too. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph at times, so secure any loose objects and keep an eye on those Christmas decorations! Highs will climb into the low 60s this afternoon.

Tonight, the rain chances continue for a while before moving out late. I do still think we could see a stray shower or two early Thursday morning in the far eastern counties. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s overnight.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday

After some clouds early on Thanksgiving, the skies should start to clear out some by the afternoon, giving way to some sunshine. Highs will rebound back into the upper 50s to right around 60 for most areas. We’ll drop into the mid-40s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Black Friday looks nice with sunny skies and highs near 60. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s under clear skies Friday night.

Extended Forecast

We start the last weekend of November on a nice note. The sunshine will follow us into Saturday and highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday, the next system approaches and that’s when things get interesting. As of now, I think most of Sunday is dry, but rain chances are likely late. Highs Sunday will top out around 60.

The forecast for early next week continues to evolve, but Monday and Tuesday to wrap up November and start December will be cold. The high Monday will be at midnight and drop through the day and we might only make it to around freezing on Tuesday during the day. It’s still a long way out, but I do think we could see a little snow next week. How much? Still too early to tell. Stay tuned!

