Advertisement

Soggy and breezy conditions today, drying out for Thanksgiving

WYMT Regular Rain
WYMT Regular Rain(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest cold front will arrive in our region today and it will bring some not so nice conditions for Thanksgiving Eve.

Today and Tonight

While most of us will start the day dry, we will not stay that way for too long. Rain chances will start to increase the closer to lunchtime we get and will spread out and cover us all by the afternoon hours. It will be breezy too. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph at times, so secure any loose objects and keep an eye on those Christmas decorations! Highs will climb into the low 60s this afternoon.

Tonight, the rain chances continue for a while before moving out late. I do still think we could see a stray shower or two early Thursday morning in the far eastern counties. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s overnight.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday

After some clouds early on Thanksgiving, the skies should start to clear out some by the afternoon, giving way to some sunshine. Highs will rebound back into the upper 50s to right around 60 for most areas. We’ll drop into the mid-40s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Black Friday looks nice with sunny skies and highs near 60. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s under clear skies Friday night.

Extended Forecast

We start the last weekend of November on a nice note. The sunshine will follow us into Saturday and highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday, the next system approaches and that’s when things get interesting. As of now, I think most of Sunday is dry, but rain chances are likely late. Highs Sunday will top out around 60.

The forecast for early next week continues to evolve, but Monday and Tuesday to wrap up November and start December will be cold. The high Monday will be at midnight and drop through the day and we might only make it to around freezing on Tuesday during the day. It’s still a long way out, but I do think we could see a little snow next week. How much? Still too early to tell. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugates Cinema caught fire early in the Morning on Tuesday, November 24th
Fire contained at former Perry County movie theater
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths Tuesday
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new cases, two new deaths Tuesday
A 3-year old boy died early Tuesday morning in a fire at an apartment building near Man, W.Va. ...
UPDATE | 3-year-old child killed in apartment fire
This is what is left of the Spears home after a fire tore through Saturday.
‘They’re lucky to be alive’: Letcher County fire leaves family with nothing, 8-year-old in Ohio burn center

Latest News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - November 24, 2020
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - November 24, 2020
The WYMT Weather Team put together a 30-minute special for the 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook.
Watch: 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook Special
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 Forecast
WYMT Regular Rain
Showers, gusty winds arrive Wednesday