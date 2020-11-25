Rupp Arena hosting UK season opener Wednesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball season is officially underway as UK takes on Morehead State tonight. It’s the first time in several months that a major event has brought fans to Rupp Arena.

But the crowds aren’t large tonight-- a maximum of 3,000 people can be inside.

In the building, fans are spaced apart and no more than eight people can be together. Fans told our Shelby Lofton they ate before the game since food and drink aren’t allowed inside.

Fans said they were a bit concerned about not having anything to drink and being seated with a mask on for an entire game. But on the bright side, they said traffic and parking were a breeze and they’re curious to see what the atmosphere will be like for the game.

“I know we have to have two people sitting together and it’s just kind of crazy to think that we have to go in there and wear a mask. This time last year everybody was screaming and yelling and excited. We just hope that the same energy is here today,” Charlsie Fulmore said.

Temperature checks are taking place at the doors and this season, tickets are only mobile, so be sure to charge your phone if you plan on coming to a game.

Big night at @Rupp_Arena! The Cats take on the @moreheadstate Eagles tonight at 6. Things will look like very different:

-no concession stands

-socially distanced seating

-mobile tickets

-reduced capacity

Coming up at 5&6, what fans are expecting! @WKYT pic.twitter.com/aAoXUB7kRT — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) November 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.