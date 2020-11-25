NKY family of 11 sues Gov. Beshear over new orders on indoor gatherings

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky couple is one of two families who have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Andy Beshear’s order limiting indoor gatherings.

Nicole and James Duvall of Boone County claim the order has “criminalized their daily family dinner and other in-home family activities,” according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court in Covington.

The lawsuit states they have nine children and the order “violates their fundamental rights to live together as a family.”

Last week, Beshear announced several mandates to stop the spread of COVID-19, including limiting indoor gatherings to no more than eight people and only from two households.

Beshear addressed the latest lawsuit during a Tuesday briefing, calling it “ridiculous” and “dumb.”

“Nobody is saying a family of 10 can’t continue to live together and eat together,” said Beshear. “To suggest that we were saying you can’t have dinner is ridiculous. I know there are some attorneys out there that itch for fights and want to make the news. It’s dumb and we don’t need to be having these types of distractions when we are trying to save lives. "

The suit is yet another legal challenge over Beshear’s virus-related mandates. A federal judge heard a lawsuit Monday over the order that public and private schools move to virtual learning. A religious school filed a suit claiming it should not apply to religious schools, citing the first amendment. Attorney General Daniel Cameron also joined the lawsuit.

According to WKYT, the judge did not give a timeline as to when he would make a ruling but said it would be soon.

Beshear said these types of “distractions” deter from the state’s purpose of saving lives.

“Seeing your name in a newspaper isn’t worth somebody losing their mom or dad, brother or sister.”

