Manning, Woodson, Megatron are Hall of Fame semifinalists

FILE - Charles Woodson is interviewed before induction ceremonies at the Michigan Sports Hall...
FILE - Charles Woodson is interviewed before induction ceremonies at the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in Detroit, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.

Joining them are four players who previously have been eligible, but never made the semifinals: Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison.

A player must be retired for five seasons before being considered for entry to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

The selection committee will meet during Super Bowl week to select the entrants.

