Man dies in fatal Perry County crash

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard man died after being involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Perry County.

The crash happened at Exit 56 on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to officials, the 30-year-old man, whose name has not been released, ran up under a coal truck.

The man was taken to Hazard ARH where he was pronounced dead.

This story will be updated.

