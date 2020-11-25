Man dies in fatal Perry County crash
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard man died after being involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Perry County.
The crash happened at Exit 56 on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to officials, the 30-year-old man, whose name has not been released, ran up under a coal truck.
The man was taken to Hazard ARH where he was pronounced dead.
This story will be updated.
