Local Health Departments reported new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported the county’s 12th death. The death was an 84-year-old man. Health officials also reported 45 new vases bringing the total to 2,371 with 992 active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,200 with 140 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 25 new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 541 with 127 of those active. Lee County has five new cases bringing the total to 295 with 105 of those active. There are 24 new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 239 with 81 of those active. Letcher County reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 458 with 113 of those active. Owsley County has seven new cases bringing the total to 181 with 76 of those active. There are 16 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 861 with 215 of those active. Wolfe County reported eight new cases bringing the total to 164 with 67 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported six new cases and two probable cases in Clay County bringing the total to 890 with 395 of those active. In Jackson County, there is one new case bringing the total to 389 with 86 of those active. Rockcastle County reported five new cases with two of those being from Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. This brings the county’s total to 375 with 52 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the total to 1,274.

The Knox County Health Department reported 22 new cases with four of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,219 with 181 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 869.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 12 new cases bringing the total to 384 with 96 of those active.

