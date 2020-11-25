Laurel County nearing one thousand active cases of COVID-19, health experts prepare for Thanksgiving surge

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County has 992 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening.

Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department, Mark Hensley, said the county is not testing any more than it did nearly two months ago. He said community spread is the issue.

“The virus is everywhere and, you know, a hundred and 16 of our counties are in the red zone now,” said Hensley.

As the weather gets colder, Hensley said people are staying inside.

“Some cases it may be poorly vented areas where they may not have the opportunity to social distance,” added Hensley.

Dr. Shelley Stanko, Family Physician and Chief Medical Officer for Saint Joseph Hospital in London and Berea, said the hospital is seeing the trend of COVID-19 patients increase.

”It’s about two weeks out that we see it really hit hospitals from an exposure, and when you think where we are calendar-wise and trackback to Halloween, it probably explains a lot of what we’re seeing right now,” said Dr. Stanko.

Saint Joseph Hospital is preparing for an increase in COVID-19 patients after Thanksgiving. Dr. Stanko said the hospital is stocked up on PPE, has plenty of ventilators, and is re-evaluating surge plans.

“Nurses, other staff people that may be doing more administrative roles, what’s appropriate for them how can they step up,” said Stanko. “How they can support the rest of the staff, those types of conversations,” added Stanko.

Dr. Stanko said staffing is challenging as some employees catch COVID-19 out in the community or are in quarantine situations. She said the hospital is working hard to care for each patient.

“[We’ve defiantly had] very experienced nurses who maybe have been doing, more recently other types of work, figuring out how to use their skills, to help them decompress [the shortage],” said Stanko.

