Interstate 75 holiday traffic expected to be lighter this year

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are deciding to stay home for Thanksgiving rather than travel for the holiday. But others say they aren’t letting the pandemic stop them from seeing family.

AAA is expecting a ten percent drop in holiday travel this year, which is the largest one-year decrease since the great recession in 2008. Travel by car, though, is only expected to drop 4.3 percent.

AAA is also predicting nearly 48 million people will travel during Thanksgiving and 95% of those travelers are deciding to drive.

Many travelers say they want to stay home and follow Governor Beshear’s recommendations, but others said they have been cooped up for too long and want to travel to see the family they haven’t seen in nearly one year.

Demarco Kidd is traveling from Ohio to Tennessee and he said he’s trying to be careful, but also trying to live his life.

“I think after six, eight, nine months of this it’s been one of those things. Although you’re trying to be careful, at the same time you want to kind of get out and live your life,” said Kidd. “So, you want to be careful but try to have some fun and make some memories with your family as well,” added Kidd

Bekki Riggs is from Ohio and thought about staying home for the holidays but ultimately decided against it.

“At first we did because we had a trip booked this summer and we canceled it because of that and we’re like you know what you live once we gotta enjoy it and we’re gonna take precautions our masks and all the good stuff,” said Riggs.

Travelers did remark that roads were busier than they thought they would be as they did expect more people to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

