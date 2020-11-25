Advertisement

Hal Ketchum, legendary country music artist, dies at 67 after battle with dementia

Nov. 24, 2020
(CNN) - Country music singer Hal Ketchum passed away at the age of 67 on Monday night due to complications from dementia, his wife said.

“With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of dementia,” Ketchum’s wife, Andrea, confirmed in a post on the late singer’s Facebook page and website.

“May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace.”

Ketchum, who was known for country music hits such as “Small Town Saturday Night” and “Long Haired Country Boy,” released his first album in 1988. He would go on to release 10 more albums, according to his website.

“I’ve known Hal Ketchum since 1985, when I first booked him at Gruene Hall,” Ketchum’s longtime friend and personal manager Tracie Ferguson told CNN. “He played his first official gig in the front room of the old Hall for about 25 people. He only had to sing one note for everyone to realize that he had something special and it didn’t take long for the country music world to notice him.”

Ketchum has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry -- a weekly country music showcase -- since 1994, his website says.

