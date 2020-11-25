Advertisement

Groups to offer hydroponic grow kits in Eastern Kentucky

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (AP) — A couple of groups are teaming up to give indoor hydroponic grow kits to more than 1,600 children and their families in Kentucky.

The kits, provided through a partnership between Save the Children and agriculture tech leader AppHarvest, will go to people in six Eastern Kentucky counties, the companies said in a news release Tuesday. The counties are Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Owsley and Perry.

The goal is to educate children in the region about growing their own nutritious food. Participants will receive seeds and other supplies. Live instruction is also available.

Since the coronavirus pandemic affected the region this spring, Officials with Save the Children say their staff has helped distribute more than 2.5 million nutritious meals to children in some of the state’s most impoverished communities.

AppHarvest, which operates an indoor farm in Morehead, also started a high-tech container farm educational program. The program is offered in Pike and Rowan counties.

