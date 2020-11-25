Governor Justice announces when COVID-19 vaccine is expected in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced when the coronavirus vaccine is expected to come to the mountain state.

Governor Justice says the first batch will be coming from Pfizer and should arrive sometime around December 10-12. He says the batch from Moderna is coming shortly after.

The governor says both vaccines require you to take two shots. He believes the Pfizer vaccine shots will be taken 21 days apart and Moderna’s would be 28 days. This means if you take one shot on January 1 for the Pfizer vaccine, you would take the second shot on January 21.

Governor Justice says he will take the vaccine the second it becomes available.

Also during his press conference on Wednesday, the governor says West Virginia has had a record high of hospitalizations, with 510.

West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General James Hoyer will be leading up the effort for the vaccines.

Gen. Hoyer says the West Virginia National Guard is taking the work of an advisory council that was put together by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The governor gave them two initial priorities, to focus on mitigating fatalities, which means focusing on nursing homes first, and to also maintain the integrity of the health care system.

Governor Justice says he will be issuing an executive order next week for a task force in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor also mentioned Thanksgiving. He says be careful at Thanksgiving but you can be with your families. Governor Justice says the idea of regulating how many you should be with is “ridiculous.” He asks you to be smart, wear a mask if you can, don’t get into each other’s faces and be with your families.

Governor Justice says he is not saying have a large gathering of 40 or 50 people. He says you should use common sense.

Governor Justice and his wife want to wish everyone the happiest Thanksgiving it could possibly be with everything going on right now.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia’s State Health Officer, says she wanted to clarify that it’s okay to bring food to your neighbor’s house. She says you want to make sure the person making it isn’t sick. Dr. Amjad says you should meet them outside while wearing your mask and socially distanced. COVID-19 has not been proven to spread through food, Dr. Amjad says.

