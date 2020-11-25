Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to follow safety guidelines for Thanksgiving as he reports more than 3,000 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not give a live COVID-19 update Wednesday but urged Kentuckians to follow safety guidelines during Thanksgiving.

The governor announced 3,408 new cases and 26 new deaths in Kentucky. The positivity rate is now at 8.88%.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, and usually we get together with about 15 people,” said Gov. Beshear. “This year, we just can’t do that. I’m really disappointed, like all of us are, but protecting my parents, my kids, our neighbors and all of our health care workers has to come first. I’m grateful for all Kentuckians who are sacrificing this year to keep each other safe.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Americans avoid Thanksgiving travel.

At least 166,139 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,835.

27,349 people have recovered from the virus and 2,682,493 Kentuckians have received tests.

The Governor again reminded Kentuckians that receiving one negative COVID-19 test result days before a gathering can’t guarantee that you won’t infect others at that event.

As of Wednesday, 114 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

