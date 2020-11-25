Advertisement

Former Rockcastle County Deputy Jailer sentenced

(wcax)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Rockcastle County Deputy Jailer who was convicted in July of civil rights violations was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

25-year-old Derek Steven Clark was sentenced to three years and three months in federal prison after he was convicted on two counts of intimidating a victim and one count of falsifying records after an incident in which Clark is said to have aided and ordered the assault of an inmate.

According to trial testimony, Clark and others placed the inmate in a restraint chair, ordered the assault of the inmate, then falsely wrote in the incident report that the restrained inmate began spitting and acting physically abuse toward other deputy jailers.

Clark’s sentence could have been as long as 20 years but the U.S. Attorney’s office agreed to a shorter sentence of four years and three months, of which Clark must serve at least 85%.

He will then be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for at least two years after his release from prison.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remained open for in-person dinning Saturday.
Local restaurant still open for in-person dining despite new mandate from Gov. Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday
"You have to live with the times, that the entire idea of what my responsibility is in my...
Houses of worship respond to Governor Beshear’s recommendation to temporarily cease all in-person services
Fugates Cinema caught fire early in the Morning on Tuesday, November 24th
Fire contained at former Perry County movie theater
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday

Latest News

Hal Ketchum, legendary country music artist, dies at 67 after battle with dementia
Jaxon Messer
‘He’s just unique’: Knott County boy gives snapshot into his own little world- 6 p.m.
Nine-year-old Jaxon Messer is channeling two passions into a new project, focused on his social...
‘He’s just unique’: Knott County boy gives snapshot into his own little world
Primary Care COVID-19 tests
Primary Care testing 200 people per day as COVID-19 case numbers remain high 6 p.m.