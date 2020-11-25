Former Rockcastle County Deputy Jailer sentenced

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Rockcastle County Deputy Jailer who was convicted in July of civil rights violations was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

25-year-old Derek Steven Clark was sentenced to three years and three months in federal prison after he was convicted on two counts of intimidating a victim and one count of falsifying records after an incident in which Clark is said to have aided and ordered the assault of an inmate.

According to trial testimony, Clark and others placed the inmate in a restraint chair, ordered the assault of the inmate, then falsely wrote in the incident report that the restrained inmate began spitting and acting physically abuse toward other deputy jailers.

Clark’s sentence could have been as long as 20 years but the U.S. Attorney’s office agreed to a shorter sentence of four years and three months, of which Clark must serve at least 85%.

He will then be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for at least two years after his release from prison.

