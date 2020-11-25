Advertisement

Federal labor rules end extended unemployment aid for Kentuckians

The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28.
The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) has decided to end extended unemployment insurance payments for Kentuckians.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet received notification Monday from the USDOL that the state’s insured unemployment rate – the number of people currently receiving unemployment insurance as a percentage of the labor force – had fallen below the threshold for the state to continue administering extended UI benefits.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky families are struggling and hurting financially, but he has no recourse to reverse the federal agency’s decision.

“As we have noted before, the USDOL sets the rules for unemployment eligibility, and we are required to follow those rules,” Gov. Beshear said.

The state will not be able to pay any extended benefits after Nov. 28. No new applications will be accepted after that date, and claimants who have yet to exhaust all benefits will not receive the balance of their funds.

Claimants who continue to be off work due to COVID-19, however, may be eligible for PUA benefits through the end of the year.

The loss of the extended benefit program will not affect the ability of Kentuckians losing their jobs to qualify for traditional unemployment insurance or the state’s ability to administer that program.

Kentuckians who are impacted can go to Focus Career to create or upload a resume and to view available jobs in their area. For other information on the Kentucky Career Centers, please go to kcc.ky.gov.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugates Cinema caught fire early in the Morning on Tuesday, November 24th
Fire contained at former Perry County movie theater
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths Tuesday
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new cases, two new deaths Tuesday
A 3-year old boy died early Tuesday morning in a fire at an apartment building near Man, W.Va. ...
UPDATE | 3-year-old child killed in apartment fire
The WYMT Weather Team put together a 30-minute special for the 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook.
Watch: 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook Special

Latest News

NKY family of 11 sues Gov. Beshear over new orders on indoor gatherings
WYMT Regular Rain
Soggy and breezy conditions today, drying out for Thanksgiving
State leaders are urging folks against Thanksgiving travel this year amid the pandemic.
State leaders urge against Thanksgiving travel
‘He’s just unique’: Knott County boy gives snapshot into his own little world 11 p.m.
‘He’s just unique’: Knott County boy gives snapshot into his own little world 11 p.m.
Primary Care testing 200 people per day as COVID-19 case numbers remain high 11 p.m.
Primary Care testing 200 people per day as COVID-19 case numbers remain high 11 p.m.