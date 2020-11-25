Advertisement

Extended unemployment assistance ending in Kentucky

File photo of money.(MGN)
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extended federal benefits put in place during high periods of unemployment this year is ending in Kentucky.

The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) announced Tuesday that its Extended Benefits program, which is triggered when a state’s insured unemployment rate is higher than 5%, will end in Kentucky on Nov. 28. No new applications will be permitted after that date, and those who fail to exhaust their benefits before then will not receive any remaining funds.

The insured unemployment rate is the number of a state’s residents actively receiving unemployment insurance as a percentage of the labor force. It currently stands at more than 4,700, according to information released by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.

“As we have noted before, the USDOL sets the rules for unemployment eligibility, and we are required to follow those rules,” Gov. Beshear said in a statement issued by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.

Kentucky Secretary of Labor Larry L. Roberts said Beshear is disappointed that many Kentuckians are living off of extended unemployment benefits while others struggle to make ends meet during the coronavirus outbreak.

The federal extended unemployment assistance program does not affect the Kentucky unemployment program or prevent residents from applying for unemployment through the state.

To file for unemployment through the state, click here.

