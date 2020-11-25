Advertisement

East Kentucky Dream Center triples outreach for Thanksgiving

The East Kentucky Dream center served more than 1,000 meals Wednesday, stepping up its outreach...
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center in Pikeville provided more than 1,000 meals Wednesday, stepping up to fill in for many canceled holiday meal programs.

“There’s a lot that has come with this pandemic. So I feel like we’ve been blessed to be able to pick this up and to say, ‘We’re gonna step up and we’re gonna help with this,” said Executive Director Rachel Campbell-Dotson.

Dotson said she and her team were burdened to make sure those in need had access to a hot Thanksgiving meal, even in the midst of a pandemic, extending their outreach from the usual 300 meals the center provides.

“Stepping up and being able to offer a hot meal. To offer, you know, we’ve had them pick up some times eight, 10, and 12 meals. Well, they are dropping off at their grandparents’ house because they can’t visit their grandparents,” said Dotson. “So you know they’re having to do what they can. And I feel like that’s where the Dream Center picks up to help out.”

She said the community response was more than she could have expected, with almost 100 desserts donated to help complete the meals.

Some people gave back in-person, volunteering as part of the limited staff to assemble and hand out the meals.

“And now that, like, I’ve seen it and I’ve seen the people come to the door, it blows my mind of how much I haven’t been seeing,” said volunteer Addi Davis.

The 11-year-old said she was thankful for the experience, adding that she hopes other kids will consider volunteering in the future.

“Especially on Thanksgiving,” said Davis. “When you’re with your family, with your grandparents, and you’re eating. You’ve got to think that some people aren’t having that meal.”

Volunteer Grace Smith agreed, saying she was shocked at the number of people who depend on the meals.

“You see that huge smile in that face, then it just brings you joy,” said Smith.

Smith, 13, said the hard work was more fulfilling than staying home with video games and it made her happy to see people like John Crouch take meals home.

“It’s very nice, giving us Thanksgiving dinners,” said Crouch, who picked up a meal Wednesday. “I’m an old guy and I’m retired and I don’t get much stuff.”

He said the meal made him feel like someone cared. Those involved said the day was about providing warmth and comfort to people in a time of uncertainty, serving people with thankful hearts.

