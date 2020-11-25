Drying out for Thanksgiving, more sunshine on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and gusty winds continue tonight, but that cold front will move out of here just in time for Thanksgiving.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The main line of showers will move through a little bit later tonight with winds still gusting up to 30 MPH. After this cold front moves through, we should start to dry out and see those winds die down. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clouds stick around for most of your Thanksgiving with highs getting into the mid to upper 50s. Some spots could be cooler depending on how long that cloud cover sticks around. Hopefully, we can see some peeks of sunshine by the later afternoon/early evening hours. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

We should see more sunshine Friday with highs getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s as well. Temperatures will be slightly cooler Saturday with highs getting into the mid-50s but that sunshine also continues. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Our next system arrives late Sunday night. Clouds will increase throughout the day with highs getting into the mid to upper 50s. Showers arrive late Sunday night and continue into Monday. With this cold front, temperatures look to drop quickly which means we could see that rain turn into snow. Our high Monday will be at midnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s by Tuesday morning.

Right now it looks like some of that moisture sticks around Tuesday highs only getting into the mid-30s. Of course, there is still a lot of time for this to change as the models are constantly changing. I can tell you next week does look a lot colder. It will depend if that moisture sticks around or not for us to see some snow.

