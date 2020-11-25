Advertisement

Dolly Parton nominated for a Grammy Award

The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this...
The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year to help fund coronavirus research.(Source: CNN, MODERNA, KMIR)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton has been nominated for a Grammy Award alongside Zach Williams and writers Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

The song is called “There Was Jesus.”

Also nominated for the award are:

· THE BLESSING (LIVE) Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters

· SUNDAY MORNING Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters

· HOLY WATER We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters

· FAMOUS FOR (I BELIEVE) Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters

The Grammy Awards are set for January 26, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugates Cinema caught fire early in the Morning on Tuesday, November 24th
Fire contained at former Perry County movie theater
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths Tuesday
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new cases, two new deaths Tuesday
A 3-year old boy died early Tuesday morning in a fire at an apartment building near Man, W.Va. ...
UPDATE | 3-year-old child killed in apartment fire
The WYMT Weather Team put together a 30-minute special for the 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook.
Watch: 2020-2021 Winter Weather Outlook Special

Latest News

NKY family of 11 sues Gov. Beshear over new orders on indoor gatherings
WYMT Regular Rain
Soggy and breezy conditions today, drying out for Thanksgiving
State leaders are urging folks against Thanksgiving travel this year amid the pandemic.
State leaders urge against Thanksgiving travel
‘He’s just unique’: Knott County boy gives snapshot into his own little world 11 p.m.
‘He’s just unique’: Knott County boy gives snapshot into his own little world 11 p.m.
Primary Care testing 200 people per day as COVID-19 case numbers remain high 11 p.m.
Primary Care testing 200 people per day as COVID-19 case numbers remain high 11 p.m.